Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.85%.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.