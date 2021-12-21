Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,213 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,751,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

