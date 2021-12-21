Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,565 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,227. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.75 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.