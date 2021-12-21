Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of K opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

