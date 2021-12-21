Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $380.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.05.

Shares of MA stock opened at $337.02 on Monday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 20,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

