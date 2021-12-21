Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of Masco worth $150,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

