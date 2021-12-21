Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,823,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after buying an additional 456,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,845,000 after buying an additional 48,819 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

NYSE GPI opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average is $177.63. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.20.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.