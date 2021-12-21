Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 668 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

ED stock opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

