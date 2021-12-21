Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of KFY opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

