Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,881,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,171,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average is $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

