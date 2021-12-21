Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 247,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 25,133 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.84.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

