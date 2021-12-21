Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 12.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after buying an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 68.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after buying an additional 432,463 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,793 shares of company stock worth $2,081,126 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADC opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

