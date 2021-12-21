Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.