Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

