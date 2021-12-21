Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 964 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Martin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 3.3% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after buying an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $219.19 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

