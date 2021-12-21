Martin Investment Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,271,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

NYSE:GD opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.17. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

