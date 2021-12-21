Martin Investment Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.69 and its 200-day moving average is $224.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.