Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 69.90 ($0.92). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 68.65 ($0.91), with a volume of 2,008,099 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.19) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.26) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.59) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 105 ($1.39).

The stock has a market cap of £453.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

