Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.73.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $16.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.34. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,875,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

