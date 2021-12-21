MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $223,122.00

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006685 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

PEAK is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

