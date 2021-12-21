MahaDAO Price Hits $4.26 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00008851 BTC on popular exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $12.82 million and $1.08 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.42 or 0.08304808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.22 or 0.99666394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00073260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002598 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,007,817 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

