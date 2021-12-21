Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LYSCF opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

