Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LYSCF opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.