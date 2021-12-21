Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to Overweight by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lyft has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $68.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,339 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

