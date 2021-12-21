LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 149.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE LTC opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of LTC Properties worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.