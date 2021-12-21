Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

