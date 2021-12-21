Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,137,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $337.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.27. The company has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

