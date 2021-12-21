Lipe & Dalton Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $338.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day moving average of $353.58. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

