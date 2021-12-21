Lipe & Dalton Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lipe & Dalton grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.4% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $201.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

