Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.18% of Linde worth $278,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $330.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $343.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.09 and its 200 day moving average is $309.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

