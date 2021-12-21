Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 146,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

LCUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,937.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $492,405. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 343.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.18%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

