Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LTH opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

