Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $142.63 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

