Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Hits $1.30 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $1,946.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,768.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.74 or 0.08387582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.61 or 0.00319897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.59 or 0.00914278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00073625 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.84 or 0.00405908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00261635 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.