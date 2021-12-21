Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 2,274 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Lesa Sroufe & Co trimmed its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Orange makes up about 1.6% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Orange by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 140,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 136.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 84,503 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orange in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

