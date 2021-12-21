Lesa Sroufe & Co Raises Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,004 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 2.5% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922,353 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after buying an additional 1,653,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after buying an additional 3,539,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBR. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

