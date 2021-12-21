Lesa Sroufe & Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $436.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $463.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $441.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

