Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $39.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000.

