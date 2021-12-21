Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

