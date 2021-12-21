Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 692 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 30.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in InMode by 83.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in InMode by 45.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 538 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in InMode by 13.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,599 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

