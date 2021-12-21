Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Invests $303,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TopBuild by 454.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $251.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $178.03 and a twelve month high of $284.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.09 and a 200-day moving average of $224.91.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

