Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $726,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 95,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 303,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

