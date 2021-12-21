Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $439.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.01 and a 200 day moving average of $413.63.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.