Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $153.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $119.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

