Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 193 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 9.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in American Water Works by 111.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

AWK opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.50 and a 200 day moving average of $171.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

