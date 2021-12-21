Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $278,000 Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG opened at $138.80 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,902 shares of company stock worth $42,165,262 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.