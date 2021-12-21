Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $330.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $343.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

