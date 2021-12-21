Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.93 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $17.93 million and $647,083.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

