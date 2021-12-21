Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $661.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.50. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.50.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

