Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $21.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $683.07. 1,291,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,610. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.