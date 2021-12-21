Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $21.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $683.07. 1,291,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,610. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $465.50 and a fifty-two week high of $719.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

