LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,097 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

